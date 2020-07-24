S.Korea reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, 13,979 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 41 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,979.

The daily caseload continued to grow in double digits due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 13 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,158.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 298. The total fatality rate stood at 2.13 percent.

A total of 59 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,817. The total recovery rate was 91.7 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.51 million people, among whom 1,475,789 tested negative for the virus and 20,559 are being checked.