UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 4,207 More COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Cases Rise To 445

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

S.Korea reports 4,207 more COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases rise to 445

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 4,207 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 611,670.

The daily caseload was sharply down from 5,419 in the previous day owing to fewer virus tests over the weekend, falling below 5,000 in 20 days since Dec. 7.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,466 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,160 and 227 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,272, or 30.8 percent of the total local transmission.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea Sunday From

Recent Stories

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

11 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

13 minutes ago
 National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conferenc ..

National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference on Wednesday

13 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with E ..

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with EU in Jan.-Nov.

14 minutes ago
 PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated ..

PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk

14 minutes ago
 Woman's body found in sargodha

Woman's body found in sargodha

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.