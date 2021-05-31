UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 430 More COVID-19 Cases, 140,340 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:30 AM

S.Korea reports 430 more COVID-19 cases, 140,340 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 430 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 140,340.

The daily caseload was down from 480 in the previous day, marking the lowest in 63 days since March 29. The daily average caseload for the past week was 554.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 129 were Seoul residents and 127 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,053.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,959. The total fatality rate stood at 1.40 percent.

A total of 442 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 130,823. The total recovery rate was 93.22 percent.

The country tested more than 9.76 million people, among whom 9,492,865 tested negative for the virus and 127,953 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 5,403,854 people with 2,143,385 fully vaccinated.

