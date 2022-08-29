S.Korea reports 43,142 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 43,142 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,026,960, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 85,295 in the previous day and lower than 59,019 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 104,009.

Among the new cases, 360 were imported, lifting the total to 58,006.