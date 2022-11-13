UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 43,449 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 43,449 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 25,760,701, the health authorities said Sunday.

The daily caseload was down from 46,896 in the previous day, but it was higher than 35,913 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 41,967.

Among the newly reported infections, 49 were imported cases, lifting the total to 69,944.

The latest number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 304, up 14 from the previous day.

Thirty-five more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 29,315.

