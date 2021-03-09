UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 446 More COVID-19 Cases, 93,263 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

SEOUL, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 446 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 93,263.

The daily caseload was up from 346 the previous day, staying above 300 since mid-February.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 98 were Seoul residents and 181 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,207.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,645. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 426 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 83,900. The total recovery rate was 89.96 percent.

The country tested more than 6.90 million people, among whom 6,739,220 tested negative for the virus and 70,501 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 383,346 people.

