S.Korea reports 45 more COVID-19 cases, 13,816 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,816.

The daily caseload rebounded after falling below 30 in the previous day amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 25 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,092.

It continued to increase in double digits for 26 days in a row.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 296. The total fatality rate stood at 2.14 percent.

A total of 71 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,643. The total recovery rate was 91.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.48 million people, among whom 1,444,710 tested negative for the virus and 23,864 are being checked.