S.Korea reports 46,896 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 46,896 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,717,277, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 54,766 the previous day, but it was higher than 34,978 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 40,894.

Among the new cases, 55 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 69,896.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 290, down 13 from the previous day.

Forty-one more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 29,280.