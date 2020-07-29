S.Korea reports 48 more COVID-19 cases, 14,251 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 48 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,251.

The daily caseload rebounded after staying below 30 for the past two days amid the continued imported cases and small cluster infections.

Of the new cases, 34 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,363.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 300. The total fatality rate stood at 2.11 percent.

A total of 62 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,069. The total recovery rate was 91.7 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.54 million people, among whom 1,513,730 tested negative for the virus and 19,326 are being checked.