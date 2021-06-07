UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 485 More COVID-19 Cases, 144,637 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

S.Korea reports 485 more COVID-19 cases, 144,637 in total

SEOUL, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea reported 485 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 144,637.

The daily caseload was down from 556 in the prior day, falling below 500 in six days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend. The daily average caseload for the past week was 614.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 149 were Seoul residents and 146 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,181.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,974. The total fatality rate stood at 1.36 percent.

A total of 599 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 134,861. The total recovery rate was 93.24 percent.

The country tested more than 9.97 million people, among whom 9,691,134 tested negative for the virus and 136,526 are being checked.

