S.Korea reports 49,418 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 49,418 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,462,319, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 55,437 the previous day and lower than 54,519 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 52,983.

Among the newly reported infections, 66 were imported cases, lifting the total to 70,706.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 365, down 15 from the previous day.

In addition, 63 more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 29,925.