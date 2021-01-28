UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 497 More COVID-19 Cases, 76,926 In Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

S.Korea reports 497 more COVID-19 cases, 76,926 in total

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 497 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 76,926.

The daily caseload was down from 559 tallied in the previous day, but concerns remained about cluster infections linked to a Christian missionary group in Daejeon, about 160 km south of Seoul, that has a nationwide network.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 102 were Seoul residents and 116 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,221.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,386. The total fatality rate stood at 1.80 percent.

A total of 538 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 66,016. The total recovery rate was 85.82 percent.

The country tested more than 5.52 million people, among whom 5,305,839 tested negative for the virus and 139,424 are being checked.

Related Topics

Daejeon Seoul South Korea Christian From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

10 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

10 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

10 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

10 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.