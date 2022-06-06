UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 5,022 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SEOUL, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 5,022 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,168,708, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 9,835 in the previous day, and lower than 6,135 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 11,759.

Among the new cases, 17 were imported, lifting the total to 33,029.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 129, down seven from the previous day.

A total of 21 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,279. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

