Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 03:00 PM

S.Korea reports 5,037 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 5,037 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising its total number of infections to 625,967.

The daily caseload was down from 5,408 in the previous day, but it has hovered above 5,000 for two days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,689 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,448 and 316 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,477, or 30.0 percent of total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 107 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 17,226.

The number of the Omicron variant infections is 625 so far, including 293 imported cases and 332 local transmissions, up 67 from the prior day.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,145, down six from the previous day.

Seventy-three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,455. The total fatality rate was 0.87 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,168,856 people, or 86.0 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully inoculated people was 42,483,736, or 82.7 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 17,129,214 people, or 33.4 percent of the population.

