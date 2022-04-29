UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 50,568 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

S.Korea reports 50,568 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 50,568 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,194,616, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 57,464 in the previous day and lower than 81,043 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 30 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,928.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 526, down 26 from the previous day.

A total of 136 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 22,724. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,543,484, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,101,901 people, or 64.5 percent of the population.

Related Topics

South Korea March May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

45 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

41 minutes ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

41 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.