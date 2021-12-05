UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 5,128 More COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

S.Korea reports 5,128 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 5,128 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 473,034.

The daily caseload was down from the record high of 5,352 in the previous day, but it marked the country's highest Saturday figure since the first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,022 were Seoul residents.

The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,484 and 336.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,262, or 24.7 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 12, including four imported cases and eight local transmissions, up three from the prior day.

Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,842.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea January From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

56 minutes ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.