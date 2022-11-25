S.Korea reports 53,698 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) --:South Korea recorded 53,698 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,837,840, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 59,089 in the previous day, but it was higher than 49,418 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 53,667.

Among the newly reported infections, 39 were imported cases, lifting the total to 71,115.

The latest number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 453, up 16 from the previous day.

Fifty-five more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 30,278.