S.Korea reports 543 more COVID-19 cases, 105,279 in total

SEOUL, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 543 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 105,279.

The daily caseload stayed above 500 for five straight days despite fewer virus tests over the weekend.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 146 were Seoul residents and 146 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,679.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,744. The total fatality rate stood at 1.66 percent.

A total of 393 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 96,589. The total recovery rate was 91.74 percent.

The country tested more than 7.84 million people, among whom 7,664,398 tested negative for the virus and 79,799 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 962,083 with 27,298 fully vaccinated.