S.Korea reports 54,766 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 54,766 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 25,670,407, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 58,379 in the previous day, but it was higher than 40,821 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 39,193.

Among the newly reported infections, 78 were imported cases, lifting the total to 69,843.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 303, up 15 from the previous day.

Thirty more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 29,239.