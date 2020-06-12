UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 56 More COVID-19 Cases, 12,003 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

S.Korea reports 56 more COVID-19 cases, 12,003 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 56 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,003.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 12 days. Of the new cases, 13 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,325.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, night spots, a table tennis facility, a distribution center, and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 277. The total fatality rate stood at 2.31 percent.

A total of 15 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,669. The total recovery rate was 88.9 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.08 million people, among whom 1,045,240 tested negative for the virus and 24,244 are being checked.

Related Topics

Tennis South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

8 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

10 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.