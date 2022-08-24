S.Korea reports 59,046 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 59,046 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,299,377, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 110,944 in the prior day and lower than 62,056 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 125,949.

Among the new cases, 406 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 55,292.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 551, up 20 from the previous day.