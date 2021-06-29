UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 595 More COVID-19 Cases, 156,167 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

S.Korea reports 595 more COVID-19 cases, 156,167 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 595 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 156,167.

The daily caseload was up from 501 in the previous day, staying above 500 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 610.

The continued triple-digit growth was attributable to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 201 were Seoul residents and 228 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,882.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,017. The total fatality rate stood at 1.29 percent.

A total of 402 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 147,077. The total recovery rate was 94.18 percent.

The country has tested over 10.55 million people, among whom 10,282,716 tested negative for the virus and 116,858 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,304,120 people with 4,758,395 fully vaccinated.

