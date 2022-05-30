S.Korea reports 6,139 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :South Korea recorded 6,139 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 18,086,462, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 12,654 in the previous day, and lower than 9,971 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 48 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,781.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 178, down by 10 from the previous day.

Nine more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,167. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

Currently, the number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 86.9 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs is 64.9 percent.