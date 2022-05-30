UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 6,139 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

S.Korea reports 6,139 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :South Korea recorded 6,139 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 18,086,462, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 12,654 in the previous day, and lower than 9,971 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 48 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,781.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 178, down by 10 from the previous day.

Nine more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,167. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

Currently, the number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 86.9 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs is 64.9 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea March May Sunday From

Recent Stories

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constituti ..

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I ..

12 minutes ago
 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

13 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

13 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza ..

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

13 minutes ago
 Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.