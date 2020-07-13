S.Korea reports 62 more COVID-19 cases, 13,479 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 62 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,479.

The daily caseload rose above 60 in five days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 43 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,872. It continued to increase in double digits for 18 straight days.

Small cluster infections were found linked to religious gatherings and door-to-door sales businesses.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 289. The total fatality rate stood at 2.14 percent.

A total of 26 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,204. The total recovery rate was 90.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.40 million people, among whom 1,372,988 tested negative for the virus and 21,845 are being checked.