S.Korea reports 621 more COVID-19 cases, 84,946 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 621 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 84,946.

The daily caseload was up from 457 in the previous day, rising above 600 in 38 days since Jan. 10.

It followed the Lunar New Year's holiday last week when family members traditionally gather together to share food and have a talk. The health authorities discouraged people from family gatherings to contain the virus spread.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 247 were Seoul residents and 147 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,778.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,538. The total fatality rate stood at 1.81 percent.

A total of 809 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 75,360. The total recovery rate was 88.72 percent.

The country tested more than 6.26 million people, among whom 6,103,211 tested negative for the virus and 72,410 are being checked.