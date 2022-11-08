UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 62,273 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) --:. South Korea reported 62,273 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,919,183, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 18,671 in the previous day and higher than 58,363 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the average number of daily new cases was 43,370, among which 52 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 70,179.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

