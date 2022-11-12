UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 62,273 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

S.Korea reports 62,273 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) --:.::South Korea reported 62,273 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,919,183, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 18,671 in the previous day and higher than 58,363 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the average number of daily new cases was 43,370, among which 52 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 70,179

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

28 minutes ago
 Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most mili ..

Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most military officer as next army chie ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

4 hours ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.