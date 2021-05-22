UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 666 More COVID-19 Cases, 135,344 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 11:50 AM

S.Korea reports 666 more COVID-19 cases, 135,344 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 666 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 135,344.

The daily caseload was up from 561 in the prior day, sending the daily average caseload for the past week to 612.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 205 were Seoul residents and 163 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,868.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,926. The total fatality rate stood at 1.42 percent.

A total of 874 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 125,032. The total recovery rate was 92.38 percent.

The country has tested more than 9.52 million people, among whom 9,268,064 tested negative for the virus and 117,558 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 3,787,570 people with 1,707,528 fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China celebrate 70th anniversary of dipl ..

2 minutes ago

IG salutes to morale of martyrs' families  

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Police launches Gender Protection Unit

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 88 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.