S.Korea reports 666 more COVID-19 cases, 135,344 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 666 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 135,344.

The daily caseload was up from 561 in the prior day, sending the daily average caseload for the past week to 612.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 205 were Seoul residents and 163 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,868.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,926. The total fatality rate stood at 1.42 percent.

A total of 874 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 125,032. The total recovery rate was 92.38 percent.

The country has tested more than 9.52 million people, among whom 9,268,064 tested negative for the virus and 117,558 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 3,787,570 people with 1,707,528 fully vaccinated.