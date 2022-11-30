S.Korea reports 67,415 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:South Korea recorded 67,415 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,098,734, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 71,476 in the previous day and lower than 70,306 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 53,402.

Among the newly reported infections, 85 were imported cases, lifting the total to 71,469.

The latest number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 472, down 19 from the previous day.

Fifty-two more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 30,506.