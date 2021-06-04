UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 695 More COVID-19 Cases, 142,852 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

S.Korea reports 695 more COVID-19 cases, 142,852 in total

SEOUL, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 695 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 142,852.

The daily caseload was up from 681 in the prior day, staying above 600 for three days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 565 in the country.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in the capital Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the newly reported cases, 205 were Seoul residents and 204 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure for this category to 9,116.

One more death was recorded from the coronavirus epidemic, taking the COVID-19 related death toll to 1,969. The total fatality rate stood at 1.38 percent, showed the official data.

A total of 590 more recovered patients were discharged from quarantine, raising the combined number of recoveries from the pandemic to 133,289. The total recovery rate was 93.31 percent.

The Asian country has tested more than 9.91 million people for COVID-19 infection, among whom 9,634,628 tested negative for the coronavirus and 133,844 are being checked.

Since a mass vaccination drive was launched on Feb. 26, South Korea has administered 7,086,292 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with 2,247,008 people fully vaccinated.

