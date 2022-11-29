UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 71,476 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 11:40 AM

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 71,476 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,031,319, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 22,327 in the prior day, but it was lower than 72,860 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 53,815.

Among the new cases, 84 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 71,384.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 491, unchanged from the previous day.

Forty-one more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 30,454.

