S.Korea reports 7,994 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 7,994 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,256,457, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 9,435 the previous day, staying below 10,000 for the seventh consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 8,022.

Among the new cases, 90 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,647.