S.Korea Reports 81,573 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 81,573 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,327,897, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 103,961 in the prior day and lower than 113,349 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 89,997.

Among the new cases, 300 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 59,092.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 555, down 14 from the previous day.

A total of 112 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 26,876. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent

