UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 86,852 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

S.Korea reports 86,852 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 86,852 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,841,001, the health authorities said Tuesday.

It marked the highest daily cases in 90 days since Sept. 14 amid rising worry about the resurgence in winter.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 22,667 in the prior day and higher than 77,590 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 61,750.

Among the new cases, 55 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 72,238.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 460, down 18 from the previous day.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

9 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

9 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

9 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

9 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.