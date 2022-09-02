UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 89,586 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

S.Korea reports 89,586 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 89,586 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,417,425, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload went up from 81,573 the previous day, but it was lower than 101,116 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 87,807.

Among the new cases, 317 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 59,408.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 508, down 47 from the previous day.

Sixty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 26,940. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

