S.Korea reports 8,992 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 8,992 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,298,341, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 9,310 in the previous day and lower than 9,428 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,131.

Among the new cases, 106 were imported, lifting the total to 34,106.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 64, down four from the previous day.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,474. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.