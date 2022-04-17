S.Korea reports 93,001 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 93,001 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,305,752, the health authorities said Sunday.

The daily caseload was down from 107,916 recorded in the previous day and far lower than 164,456 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.

2, which peaked in mid-March.

Among the new cases, 18 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,585.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 893, down 20 from the previous day.

A total of 203 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 21,092. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,526,471, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,008,629, or 64.3 percent of the population. Enditem

