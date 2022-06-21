UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 9,310 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

S.Korea reports 9,310 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 9,310 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,289,373, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 3,538 the previous day, but it was lower than 9,771 tallied a year earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,198.

Among the new cases, 76 were imported, lifting the total to 34,064.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 68, down four from the previous day.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,463. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

34 minutes ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

56 minutes ago
 90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

2 hours ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.