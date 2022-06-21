S.Korea reports 9,310 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 9,310 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,289,373, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 3,538 the previous day, but it was lower than 9,771 tallied a year earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,198.

Among the new cases, 76 were imported, lifting the total to 34,064.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 68, down four from the previous day.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,463. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.