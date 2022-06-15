UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 9,435 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 9,435 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,248,479, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 9,778 in the previous day, hovering below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 8,618.

Among the new cases, 104 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,557.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 93, down five from the previous day.

Nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,399. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

