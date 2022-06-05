S.Korea reports 9,835 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 9,835 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,163,686, the health authorities said Sunday.

The daily caseload was down from 12,048 in the previous day, and lower than 12,647 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 11,918.

Among the new cases, 48 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,012.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 136, down five from the previous day.