UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 9,896 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

S.Korea reports 9,896 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 9,896 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,339,319, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 3,429 the previous day, but it stayed below 10,000 for the 19th consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,150.

Among the new cases, 119 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 34,799.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 62, down six from the previous day.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,530. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

38 minutes ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

1 hour ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.