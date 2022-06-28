S.Korea reports 9,896 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 9,896 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,339,319, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 3,429 the previous day, but it stayed below 10,000 for the 19th consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,150.

Among the new cases, 119 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 34,799.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 62, down six from the previous day.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,530. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.