S.Korea reports 99,837 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 99,837 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,706,477, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 37,548 the prior day, but it was lower than 115,615 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 80,621.

Among the new cases, 273 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 60,507.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 536, down 26 from the previous day. Forty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 27,193. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.