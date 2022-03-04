UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports Record High Of 266,853 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

S.Korea reports record high of 266,853 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea reported a record daily high of 266,853 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 3,958,326, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 198,803 in the previous day, surpassing the previous high of 219,241 tallied two days ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent rise was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 59,269 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 76,722 and 16,681, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 114,099, or 42.8 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 82 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 29,579.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 797, up 31 from the previous day.

A total of 186 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 8,580. The total fatality rate was 0.22 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,866,070 people, or 87.4 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,380,062, or 86.5 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 31,642,215 people, or 61.7 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qis ..

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

36 minutes ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>