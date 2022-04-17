UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Says DPRK Launches 2 Projectiles Into East Waters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

S.Korea says DPRK launches 2 projectiles into east waters

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched two projectiles into eastern waters on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected two projectiles that were fired from the Hamheung area towards eastern waters at about 6:00 p.m. local time Saturday (0900 GMT).

The projectiles flew about 110 km at a maximum altitude of some 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4.

Following the launch, the military, the intelligence agency and the presidential National Security Office assessed the situation and discussed countermeasures through an emergency meeting, according to the JCS.

President Moon Jae-in has been briefed on the situation and instructed relevant officials to thoroughly manage security situations, according to the presidential Blue House

Related Topics

South Korea Sunday From Top P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

14 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

15 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.