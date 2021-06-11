UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Sees Improved Domestic Demand, Export Recovery: Gov't Report

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

S.Korea sees improved domestic demand, export recovery: gov't report

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea's economy saw an improved domestic demand and an export recovery in recent months, reflecting an economic turnaround from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, a government report said Friday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic report, called Green Book, that the South Korean economy recently saw a solid recovery in export and investment while the improvement in domestic demand lasted amid a spike in employment for two straight months.

The report mentioned the domestic demand improvement for the second consecutive month, indicating the recent economic recovery spreading to the domestic front.

Credit card spending expanded 6.8 percent in May from a year earlier, keeping an upward trend for four months in a row.

Revenue among department stores surged 17.3 percent last month, and revenue among online retailers soared 48.4 percent.

Sentiment among consumers over economic situation continued to gain for the first five months of this year.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea May From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Man accused of opening fire at shop held

3 minutes ago

Khuzdar bus crash kills 18, leaves 30 others injur ..

26 minutes ago

Zero forced load-shedding across the country, says ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC+ Complied With Oil Production Cuts Deal by 11 ..

44 minutes ago

IEA Expects Global OIl Demand to Increase by 5.4Ml ..

44 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 61.3Mln Barrels Be ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.