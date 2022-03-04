UrduPoint.com

S.Korea To Ease Social-distancing Rules For 2 Weeks Despite Jumping Omicron Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

S.Korea to ease social-distancing rules for 2 weeks despite jumping Omicron cases

SEOUL, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea decided on Friday to ease social-distancing rules against COVID-19 for two weeks as the tightened quarantine measures in recent weeks roiled the businesses of small merchants.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said the moderated social-distancing guideline will be kept in place on March 5-20 despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The ministry said the toughened social-distancing guideline for the past 11 weeks put the largest pressure on micro-business owners amid the relatively low deaths and hospitalizations.

Under the new guideline, the maximum number of people allowed for private gatherings remains at six nationwide, but the business hour curfew will be prolonged by one hour.

Restaurants, cafes, indoor sports facilities and karaoke parlors as well as nighttime entertainment facilities, such as bars and nightclubs, will be permitted to open until 11:00 p.

m. local time.

Regardless of vaccination, as many as 299 people will be allowed to gather for events, such as sports events, festivals and concerts.

The maximum number of people allowed to join religious services will be 70 percent of the total seating capacity.

In the latest tally, the country reported a record high of 266,853 daily COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 3,958,326.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition came in at 797, and the total fatality rate was 0.22 percent.

The health authorities forecast that the daily COVID-19 caseload could peak between 260,000 and 350,000 in mid-March.

Related Topics

Sports Business South Korea March P

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

30 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

58 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

1 hour ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>