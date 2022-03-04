S.Korea to ease social-distancing rules for 2 weeks despite jumping Omicron cases

SEOUL, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea decided on Friday to ease social-distancing rules against COVID-19 for two weeks as the tightened quarantine measures in recent weeks roiled the businesses of small merchants.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said the moderated social-distancing guideline will be kept in place on March 5-20 despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The ministry said the toughened social-distancing guideline for the past 11 weeks put the largest pressure on micro-business owners amid the relatively low deaths and hospitalizations.

Under the new guideline, the maximum number of people allowed for private gatherings remains at six nationwide, but the business hour curfew will be prolonged by one hour.

Restaurants, cafes, indoor sports facilities and karaoke parlors as well as nighttime entertainment facilities, such as bars and nightclubs, will be permitted to open until 11:00 p.

m. local time.

Regardless of vaccination, as many as 299 people will be allowed to gather for events, such as sports events, festivals and concerts.

The maximum number of people allowed to join religious services will be 70 percent of the total seating capacity.

In the latest tally, the country reported a record high of 266,853 daily COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 3,958,326.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition came in at 797, and the total fatality rate was 0.22 percent.

The health authorities forecast that the daily COVID-19 caseload could peak between 260,000 and 350,000 in mid-March.