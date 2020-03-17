UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea To Expand Tighter Immigration Procedures To All Countries Over COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

S.Korea to expand tighter immigration procedures to all countries over COVID-19

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea said Tuesday that it will expand tighter immigration procedures to people from all countries around the world to help prevent the imported cases of the COVID-19.

Vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip told a press briefing that the tightened immigration procedures will be imposed on both South Korean and foreign nationals arriving from all countries beginning midnight Thursday local time.

Kim said the intensified measure was taken considering the recent rise in those arriving in South Korea who showed symptoms or were infected with the COVID-19.

South Korea already imposed the tighter immigration procedures on all European countries as well as China, Japan and Iran.

Under the tighter procedures, all entrants will be required to get fever checks, submit papers on health conditions and report available phone number and residence address to the health authorities at the airports.

They will also be required to download a self-diagnosis smartphone app to submit self-diagnosis results for 14 days and to be placed under intensive care if they show symptoms.

As of Sunday, 16 patients came from Europe out of 44 imported cases in total. It was followed by 14 from China and another 14 from Asian countries except China.

South Korea's combined infection cases topped 8,300 on Tuesday, but the daily confirmed cases hovered below 100 for the third consecutive day.

Related Topics

World Iran Europe China Japan South Korea North Korea Sunday All From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE nationals abroad urged to return home due to t ..

53 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

9 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.