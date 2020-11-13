UrduPoint.com
S.Korea To Fine People Not Wearing Mask In Public Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

S.Korea to fine people not wearing mask in public places

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea on Friday launched a COVID-19 quarantine rule to fine up to 100,000 won (about 90 U.S. Dollars) to people who do not wear a mask in public places.

The fine will be levied on those who do not wear a mask in crowded places, such as restaurants, cafes, shops, bars, indoor sports facilities, religious facilities and medical institutions as well as aboard buses and subways.

It will also be imposed on those who do not put on a mask properly, including people wearing a mask under nose.

Business owners will face a heavier punishment when they, or their customers, break the rule.

They will be fined up to 1.5 million won (1,350 U.S. dollars) for the first-time violation, and up to 3.0 million won (2,700 U.S. dollars) for the second offense.

Exceptions will be allowed to children under the age of 14 and adults incapable of wearing a mask for health reasons.

People do not need to put on a mask when eating and drinking, inside swimming pools and public baths, appearing in tv programs, and when undergoing an identity check.

If people can stay at least two meters away from others during the stroll in the park, the cycling and the mountain climbing, no mask will need to be worn.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

