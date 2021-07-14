UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea To Invest 190 Bln USD By 2025 For Digital, Green Transformation

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

S.Korea to invest 190 bln USD by 2025 for digital, green transformation

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea on Wednesday announced planning to invest 220 trillion won (about 190 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2025 for digital and green transformation as well as inclusive growth.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a strategic meeting for the so-called South Korean version of the New Deal initiative that the total investment in the initiative by 2025 will be raised to 220 trillion won from the previous 160 trillion won (140 billion U.S. dollars).

Through the investment, Moon said the country will lead the hyper-connected era by integrating new-generational networks and artificial intelligence into all industries and people's daily lives while promoting low-carbon economic transformation.

In addition to the digital and green projects, the investment will be made in the expanded social safety nets for the inclusive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic era that widened income gaps between haves and have-nots.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement that the original version of the initiative, unveiled a year earlier, has accelerated remote work and education, promoted low carbon and eco-friendly manufacturing, and led the transformation into a green and digital economy.

The ministry noted that the upgraded version was required due to internal factors, including the broadened income gap, the faster transition to a digital and green economy, rising concerns among the younger generation about job, income and housing, as well as external factors such as the demand for carbon neutrality.

Under the upgraded version, the government planned to increase investment in human resources development and social security programs, while expanding original products for a digital and green economy.

The government expected the initiative to create a total of 2.5 million jobs by 2025.

Related Topics

Education Job Lead South Korea North Korea All From Government Billion Million Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

51 minutes ago

Local Press: Hospitality leads UAE’s economic re ..

2 hours ago

India reports 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.