UrduPoint.com

S.Korea To Spend 1.2 Bln USD On R&D To Nurture 2nd-tier Firms

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

S.Korea to spend 1.2 bln USD on R&D to nurture 2nd-tier firms

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) --:South Korea's industry ministry said Monday that it will spend about 1.5 trillion won (1.2 billion U.S. dollars) on research and development (R&D) to nurture second-tier firms for the next 10 years.

The fiscal fund will be spent by 2033 on the country's 15 core industries, including semiconductors, future mobility, industrial materials, green energy and artificial intelligence (AI), to support the advancement into the global market, the stable supply chains, and the digital transformation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

With the fiscal expenditure, the government aimed to increase the number of second-tier companies to 10,000 and their exports to 200 billion U.S. Dollars by 2030.

In 2021, the corresponding tally of such companies was 5,480, with their exports at 113.8 billion dollars.

Related Topics

Exports Market Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

7 minutes ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

22 minutes ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

52 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

2 hours ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.