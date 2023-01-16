S.Korea to spend 1.2 bln USD on R&D to nurture 2nd-tier firms

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) --:South Korea's industry ministry said Monday that it will spend about 1.5 trillion won (1.2 billion U.S. dollars) on research and development (R&D) to nurture second-tier firms for the next 10 years.

The fiscal fund will be spent by 2033 on the country's 15 core industries, including semiconductors, future mobility, industrial materials, green energy and artificial intelligence (AI), to support the advancement into the global market, the stable supply chains, and the digital transformation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

With the fiscal expenditure, the government aimed to increase the number of second-tier companies to 10,000 and their exports to 200 billion U.S. Dollars by 2030.

In 2021, the corresponding tally of such companies was 5,480, with their exports at 113.8 billion dollars.